Tesla Stock to Split 5 to 1... Another Smokescreen?
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () Yesterday, Elon Musk made what will surely be one of this year's most impactful announcements pertaining to Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. Is Elon Musk truly a man of the people or is there an ulterior motive for the split?
On Wednesday, Tesla stock rallied as much as 7% in early trading. According to Business Insider the boost comes after the company revealed a five-for-one stock split scheduled for August 28. Every Tesla shareholder will receive four additional shares that, when added to their existing share, will...
Gerber Kawasaki's Ross Gerber says Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate fueled Wednesday's broad rally. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that cannabis stocks would benefit from a Biden..