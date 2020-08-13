Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla Stock to Split 5 to 1... Another Smokescreen?

Wealth Daily Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Yesterday, Elon Musk made what will surely be one of this year's most impactful announcements pertaining to Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. Is Elon Musk truly a man of the people or is there an ulterior motive for the split?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Tesla Up 7% After Stock Split

Tesla Up 7% After Stock Split 00:33

 On Wednesday, Tesla stock rallied as much as 7% in early trading. According to Business Insider the boost comes after the company revealed a five-for-one stock split scheduled for August 28. Every Tesla shareholder will receive four additional shares that, when added to their existing share, will...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tesla Surges 19% On News Of Stock Split [Video]

Tesla Surges 19% On News Of Stock Split

On Tuesday, Tesla announced it will enact a five-for-one stock split on its shares at the end of August. The company has rallied since the announcement. On Wednesday, shares of the automaker jumped..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Markets betting on Biden-Harris win: advisor [Video]

Markets betting on Biden-Harris win: advisor

Gerber Kawasaki's Ross Gerber says Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate fueled Wednesday's broad rally. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that cannabis stocks would benefit from a Biden..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:43Published
Tesla Announces 5-1 Stock Split [Video]

Tesla Announces 5-1 Stock Split

Tesla Announces 5-1 Stock Split

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this

GungHo2

GungHo2 RT @Schuldensuehner: Just to put things into perspective. #Tesla has surged 18% since it announced a stock split 2days ago. Musk company no… 1 minute ago

refracted_i

Refracted Illusion RT @CNNBusiness: Apple and Tesla, arguably two of the market's most popular companies, have both announced stock splits in recent weeks. A… 7 minutes ago

FinTechZoom

FintechZoom New article: "Tesla stock-split rally barely dents short sellers' faith" has been published on Fintech Zoom -… https://t.co/g0RSPJnhRT 8 minutes ago

TeslaGong

Tesla in the Gong BREAKING NEWS ! Tesla announces Stock Split as mentioned by Elon Musk @NYKChannel - thanks for featuring my tweet… https://t.co/xU049dLfPx 8 minutes ago

TraderGeryDE

Trader Gery RT @Schuldensuehner: #Apple and #Tesla shares surge on a stock split plan. These 13 stocks are the next candidates to do a stock split afte… 9 minutes ago

navincho

Ivan Cbr Stonk RT @vincent13031925: Wedbush: Tesla $TSLA 5 for 1 Stock Split Is A 'Smart Strategic Move', Price Target $1,800 With $2,500 Bull Case via @… 9 minutes ago

investorman_9

The Investor Man RT @Yaivvee: What’s next for $TSLA after 5:1 forward stock split: - Battery Day - S&P 500 inclusion (maybe) - Q3 delivery # - Q3 ER - Giga… 10 minutes ago

EnzoCalamo

Enzo Calamo Tesla's Stock Split Plays to the 'Cheap Seats' | @scoopit https://t.co/4sLse2l205 11 minutes ago