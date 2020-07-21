Now Hiring: Uptick In Home Buying, Refinancing Has DFW Area Mortgage Company In 'Growth Mode'
The historic drop in interest rateshas created a rush for new purchases and home refinancing, according to industry experts at Town Square Mortgage in the DFW area.
Refinancing your home during the pandemic
We could all benefit from keeping some cash in our pockets as we work to rebound from the pandemic. Right now is a great time for homeowners to pad that savings.
Experts Say Now Is The Time To Refinance Your Mortgage, Though Process Might Take Longer Than Normal
Now might be the perfect time to refinance with mortgage rates dipping due to the COVID-19 pandemic — though experts warn it might take a while due to a backlog of applications.
Cozy Bean Bryant RT @MarketWatch: Why mortgage refinancing is getting more expensive https://t.co/cyeZOQmWsh 13 minutes ago
MarketWatch Why mortgage refinancing is getting more expensive https://t.co/cyeZOQmWsh 26 minutes ago
Bourbon Street Homes RT winknews:
Mortgage refinancing is getting more expensive as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac add ‘COVID fee’ //… https://t.co/Oyohjag7Yr 8 hours ago
WINK News Mortgage refinancing is getting more expensive as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac add ‘COVID fee’ //… https://t.co/j9qPkPLgoD 14 hours ago
The Dream Team Yeah....Todays Rates are 🔥
👉Your parents and grandparents paid more 💰
👉What's stoping you from from refinancing or… https://t.co/xNqJZOtLGL 3 days ago
First Option Indy No need to use Google. We can answer that! ☝️
We can help you see what you can be approved for AND help you save m… https://t.co/4zjnbnNotG 1 week ago