Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why mortgage refinancing is getting more expensive

MarketWatch Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Now Hiring: Uptick In Home Buying, Refinancing Has DFW Area Mortgage Company In 'Growth Mode' [Video]

Now Hiring: Uptick In Home Buying, Refinancing Has DFW Area Mortgage Company In 'Growth Mode'

The historic drop in interest rateshas created a rush for new purchases and home refinancing, according to industry experts at Town Square Mortgage in the DFW area.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:05Published
Refinancing your home during the pandemic [Video]

Refinancing your home during the pandemic

We could all benefit from keeping some cash in our pockets as we work to rebound from the pandemic. Right now is a great time for homeowners to pad that savings.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:11Published
Experts Say Now Is The Time To Refinance Your Mortgage, Though Process Might Take Longer Than Normal [Video]

Experts Say Now Is The Time To Refinance Your Mortgage, Though Process Might Take Longer Than Normal

Now might be the perfect time to refinance with mortgage rates dipping due to the COVID-19 pandemic — though experts warn it might take a while due to a backlog of applications.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Mortgage refinancing will be 0.5% more expensive, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to raise fees

 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac announced a new fee of 0.5% to protect themselves from losses on their refinanced mortgages.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

chuck_deese

Cozy Bean Bryant RT @MarketWatch: Why mortgage refinancing is getting more expensive https://t.co/cyeZOQmWsh 13 minutes ago

MarketWatch

MarketWatch Why mortgage refinancing is getting more expensive https://t.co/cyeZOQmWsh 26 minutes ago

BourbonStreet2

Bourbon Street Homes RT winknews: Mortgage refinancing is getting more expensive as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac add ‘COVID fee’ //… https://t.co/Oyohjag7Yr 8 hours ago

winknews

WINK News Mortgage refinancing is getting more expensive as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac add ‘COVID fee’ //… https://t.co/j9qPkPLgoD 14 hours ago

FredoKnowsSD

The Dream Team Yeah....Todays Rates are 🔥 👉Your parents and grandparents paid more 💰 👉What's stoping you from from refinancing or… https://t.co/xNqJZOtLGL 3 days ago

firstoptionindy

First Option Indy No need to use Google. We can answer that! ☝️ We can help you see what you can be approved for AND help you save m… https://t.co/4zjnbnNotG 1 week ago