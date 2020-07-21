Cozy Bean Bryant RT @MarketWatch: Why mortgage refinancing is getting more expensive https://t.co/cyeZOQmWsh 13 minutes ago MarketWatch Why mortgage refinancing is getting more expensive https://t.co/cyeZOQmWsh 26 minutes ago Bourbon Street Homes RT winknews: Mortgage refinancing is getting more expensive as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac add ‘COVID fee’ //… https://t.co/Oyohjag7Yr 8 hours ago WINK News Mortgage refinancing is getting more expensive as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac add ‘COVID fee’ //… https://t.co/j9qPkPLgoD 14 hours ago The Dream Team Yeah....Todays Rates are 🔥 👉Your parents and grandparents paid more 💰 👉What's stoping you from from refinancing or… https://t.co/xNqJZOtLGL 3 days ago First Option Indy No need to use Google. We can answer that! ☝️ We can help you see what you can be approved for AND help you save m… https://t.co/4zjnbnNotG 1 week ago