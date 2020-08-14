Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Business
• Markets •
Money
Cryptocurrencies
Real Estate
Legal
Corporate News
One News Page
>
Markets News
>
US Postal Service Files Blockchain Voting Patent Following Trump Cuts
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
US Postal Service Files Blockchain Voting Patent Following Trump Cuts
Friday, 14 August 2020 (
58 minutes ago
)
Is it enough to meaningfully resist election fraud?
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
15 hours ago
Trump Says He Opposes More Funding For Postal Service Over Mail-In Voting
02:54
President Trump said he opposes congressional Democrats' demands to boost funding for the U.S. Postal Service because the money would be used to facilitate mail-in voting for November's elections.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Kamala Harris
Barack Obama
Apple Inc.
United States Postal Service
United States Department of Justice
New York City
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Epic Games
Fortnite
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Independence Day
Miley Cyrus
Robert Trump
John Legend
Liam Hemsworth
Kemah Siverand
WORTH WATCHING
With aid talks stalled, lawmakers go home
Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship
Democrats prep for convention unlike any in history
Democrats Rush To Protect USPS From Trump's Sabotage