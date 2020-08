PeaceLove ☮️💙🌹 @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden I’m no Trump fan, but Biden is on record trying to cut Social Security throughout many year… https://t.co/re75MxwuAB 2 days ago BarbM1712 As a result of changes to Social Security enacted in 1983, benefits are now expected to be payable in full on a tim… https://t.co/cwtiKKlPbK 4 days ago pkattheshore RT @TodComplex_show: @Nick_Roberttss That's a joke right? I think FDR might might have a thing or two to say about that. FDR: creates the… 4 days ago Tod Daminsky @Nick_Roberttss That's a joke right? I think FDR might might have a thing or two to say about that. FDR: creates t… https://t.co/xUDJB6XZDQ 5 days ago Joe Burks @xBenJamminx @grandmagrit @JoeBiden One of the big changes to government funding that happened in the 80s was that… https://t.co/eF22hs2LAd 5 days ago Leslie Huggins @casinoconnie @JoeBiden it’s illegal to touch social security.. those are scare tactics used by the dems. If thing… https://t.co/aspqE31aAv 5 days ago Kelly Robinson @JoeBiden @POTUS @realDonaldTrump is not defunding Social Security. Why is Joe Biden making things up? It still ha… https://t.co/fwU1FoN1Nk 5 days ago Gramtotwo @brundocks @JoeBiden COPY/PASTE - The Sanders campaign plucked out what Biden said about Ryan, but ignored the comp… https://t.co/EInRwpjhEJ 6 days ago