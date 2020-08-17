Warren Buffett Just Bought Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) Stock
Monday, 17 August 2020 () Is Warren Buffett finally bullish on gold after all these years?! Let’s dig deeper into Berkshire Hathway’s (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) latest buy in Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD).
Last quarter, legendary investor Warren Buffett slashed his stakes in JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. The billionaire investor's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate also took a $560 million position in miner Barrick Gold. Business Insider reports that Buffett cut several other holdings including BNY Mellon,...
While spot gold tumbled the most it has in seven years on Tuesday, the commodity whipsawed on Wednesday. According to Business Insider, spot gold dropped as much as 2.6% below $1,900 per ounce before..