ALERT: Warren Buffett Bought Barrick Gold Stock — Should You?
Monday, 17 August 2020 (
14 minutes ago) News that Berkshire Hathaway had invested in Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) sent the stock rocketing more than 10% today. But is this stock a buy?
Last quarter, legendary investor Warren Buffett slashed his stakes in JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. The billionaire investor's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate also took a $560 million position in miner Barrick Gold. Business Insider reports that Buffett cut several other holdings including BNY Mellon,...
Buffett Cut Stakes On JPMorgan & Wells Fargo 00:27
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Daily Dividend Report: GOLD,UMPG,PGR,NAVI,TROX
Barrick Gold today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2020 of US $0.08 per share, a 14% increase on the previous quarter's dividend, payable on..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:56 Published 1 week ago
Musk Richer Than Buffet
Elon Musk is officially richer than Warren Buffett.
Tesla stock, of which Musk is the largest holder, continues to hit record highs.
Musk is worth 70-billion dollars.
Tesla stock is up 259% in 2020..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published on July 13, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this