ALERT: Warren Buffett Bought Barrick Gold Stock — Should You?

Motley Fool Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
News that Berkshire Hathaway had invested in Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) sent the stock rocketing more than 10% today. But is this stock a buy?
