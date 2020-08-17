Chevron Looks To Iraq For Next Big Oil Investment Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

U.S. oil giant Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) is on the hunt for a new oil investment, and it is looking in the potentially lucrative and unstable area of Iraq. Chevron is mulling over a memorandum of understanding with the Iraqi government to further explore and develop one of Iraq’s Nassiriya oilfield in the south, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. The size and scope of the potential agreement has not yet been defined, but will likely be a smaller deal defined in terms of hundreds of millions. The oilfield is a tricky… 👓 View full article

