Aatish Thakur RT @Schuldensuehner: Did Warren Buffett just bet against the US economy? Buffett dumping banks; buying Barrick Gold in a sea-change. He has… 3 hours ago

Jayfer55 😷😷😷 WEAR A MASK #DissolveTheUnion RT @JamesGRickards: Buffett dumps JPMorgan, Wells Fargo; buys Barrick Gold. One way to understand this is he's dumping companies that creat… 4 hours ago

Marilyn Blundin RT @bopinion: Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle is dumping bank stocks, stockpiling even more cash and investing in gold https://t.co/PxY… 5 hours ago

Bloomberg Opinion Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle is dumping bank stocks, stockpiling even more cash and investing in gold https://t.co/PxYHSZ9THO 6 hours ago

jml @AlessioUrban People who think for themselves know it is doomed for awhile. Buffett dumping airlines + banks is for… https://t.co/1rxGyYFev4 9 hours ago

Jeff Gephart Fed buys NY $431 million MTA bonds 87 basis points cheaper than banks. Warren Buffett had the right idea buying com… https://t.co/Quia4J0T9M 1 day ago