Aave price is up nearly 3,300% higher since April. Here’s why Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Aave (LEND) price is trading around 100% higher in August, totalling gains since April to nearly 3,300%. One of the key reasons behind the spectacular ascendance in Aave price is the new "Aave V2" protocol. Fundamental analysis: Sitting at the forefront of DeFi world Aave, the open-source DeFi protocol, has published the new version of its protocol, Aave V2. The money market protocol is now worth $1 billion in market size, thanks to various innovations like flash loans, stable rates, the Aave tokens rapidly-growing balance model, as well as Credit Delegation. The new version is expected to keep moving the

