Norway’s Oil Fund Loses $21 Billion In First Half Of 2020

Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Norway’s oil fund, as the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund is commonly known, lost US$21 billion (188 billion Norwegian crowns) in the first half of 2020, as the fund returned a negative 3.4 percent in volatile markets. The US$1-trillion Government Pension Fund Global, the fund which has amassed wealth from Norway’s petroleum revenues over the past 25 years, saw negative returns from its equity investments—the majority of its investments—in most markets, the fund said in its half-year 2020 report on Tuesday. The…
