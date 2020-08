Cyber Attack: The CRA Temporarily Shuts Down Online Services for $2,000 CERB and CESB Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The CRA has temporarily shut down online applications for the COVID-19 emergency benefits like the CERB and CESB until further notice. It took this step after cyber attacks affected 5,500 accounts. 👓 View full article

