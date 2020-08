You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources If Biden/Harris Win Election, This Is What Happens to Her Senate Seat and Who Could Fill It



With Kamala Harris selected as Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential pick, what happens to her Senate seat if the Democratic ticket wins the 2020 election? Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago Who is El Marro? The violent leader of the drug trafficking Cartel detained in Mexico known for 'emotive videos'



Mexican police and military forces on Sunday (August 2) arrested the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel who spread violence through north-central Mexico and fought a years-long turf battle with.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:04 Published 2 weeks ago Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam



Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02 Published on July 16, 2020

Tweets about this