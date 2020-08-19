|
Target says its profit came in 80.3% higher in the fiscal Q2
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) said on Wednesday that its profit in the fiscal second quarter jumped to £1.30 billion that marks an unprecedented 80.3% increase on the back of robust comparable-store sales. In other news from the U.S. retail sector, Lowe’s also published its quarterly figures on Wednesday. Shares of the company were reported about 8% up in premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock jumped another 4% on market open. At the time of writing, the £58.73 billion company that has a market cap of 28.55 is more than 20% in the stock market as compared to its per-share price
