Iran Unveils Two New Missiles As Tensions With The U.S. Escalate Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Iran has displayed what it described as two new ballistic and cruise missiles, in defiance to U.S. calls that Tehran halts its missile program. The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers while the cruise missile has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said in a televised speech on August 20. President Hassan Rohani said on state television that Iran’s "military might and missile programs are defensive" and "do not present a danger to other countries." Pictures of the two missiles… 👓 View full article

