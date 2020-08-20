Iran Unveils Two New Missiles As Tensions With The U.S. Escalate
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Iran has displayed what it described as two new ballistic and cruise missiles, in defiance to U.S. calls that Tehran halts its missile program. The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers while the cruise missile has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said in a televised speech on August 20. President Hassan Rohani said on state television that Iran’s "military might and missile programs are defensive" and "do not present a danger to other countries." Pictures of the two missiles…