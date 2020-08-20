Global  
 

Iran Unveils Two New Missiles As Tensions With The U.S. Escalate

OilPrice.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Iran has displayed what it described as two new ballistic and cruise missiles, in defiance to U.S. calls that Tehran halts its missile program. The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers while the cruise missile has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said in a televised speech on August 20. President Hassan Rohani said on state television that Iran’s "military might and missile programs are defensive" and "do not present a danger to other countries." Pictures of the two missiles…
Related news from verified sources

Iran announces locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid U.S. tensions

Iran announces locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid U.S. tensions DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran unveiled a surface-to-surface ballistic missile that Defence Minister Amir Hatami said had a range of 1,400 kilometres and a new cruise...
WorldNews


