Airbnb confidentially files for a U.S. initial public offering
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () In an announcement on Wednesday, Airbnb Inc. announced to have confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO (Initial Public Offering). Airbnb’s IPO is now expected to be one of the prominent ones in the United States this year. Airbnb’s announcement comes as the governments across the globe start to ease COVID-19 restrictions after months of inactivity and business disruptions due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has so far infected more than 22 million people worldwide and caused just under 0.8 million deaths. In a recent announcement, Airbnb banned parties at its rental property listings amidst COVID-19. Airbnb slashed its workforce by
Warren Buffett gave advice to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky "Get Rich Slow."
According to Business Insider Buffett gave the advice to Chesky over lunch a few years ago.
On Wednesday, Chesky sped up the "get rich" process by filing to take AirBnB public.
The move comes amid the company's battle of the...
Online accommodation booking platform Airbnb has revived plans to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) in what could be one of the largest market floats this... Proactive Investors Also reported by •The Verge •SmartBrief •WorldNews
