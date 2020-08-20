Airbnb confidentially files for a U.S. initial public offering Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

In an announcement on Wednesday, Airbnb Inc. announced to have confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO (Initial Public Offering). Airbnb's IPO is now expected to be one of the prominent ones in the United States this year. Airbnb's announcement comes as the governments across the globe start to ease COVID-19 restrictions after months of inactivity and business disruptions due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has so far infected more than 22 million people worldwide and caused just under 0.8 million deaths. In a recent announcement, Airbnb banned parties at its rental property listings amidst COVID-19. Airbnb slashed its workforce by


