China’s Nio Inc expresses plans of expanding to Europe Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In an announcement on Friday, Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) expressed plans of expanding its operations to Europe. China's largest electric car manufacturer listed in the United States in 2018 and is considered a competitor of the market-dominating, Tesla Inc. Shares of the company were reported about 7% up after an hour of market open on Friday to print an intraday high of £11.11 per share. On a year to date basis, Nio is currently more than 275% up in the stock market. Learn more about why prices rise and fall in the stock market. Nio Inc. was once at the

