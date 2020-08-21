Paul $AAPL - Apple tells court Epic Games requested special treatment https://t.co/uXHLUYX6NJ 1 minute ago Carlos Silva PonceDL In a legal filing, Apple accuses Epic Games of asking for individual treatment and violating its App Store rules. A… https://t.co/LpMIt8nQsN 5 minutes ago Magnolia Gallery $AAPL - Apple tells court Epic Games requested special treatment https://t.co/hdgPs7MySJ 9 minutes ago Stocks tweets Apple tells court Epic Games requested special treatment https://t.co/vZpYsJGiiU 11 minutes ago #KOTKOBMWEN™ #KOTKOBMWEN Apple tells court Epic Games requested special treatment https://t.co/xYcegzAsqU 14 minutes ago Paul RT @MarketCurrents: $AAPL - Apple tells court Epic Games requested special treatment https://t.co/fMtN8Ss66M 16 minutes ago Breaking News $AAPL - Apple tells court Epic Games requested special treatment https://t.co/fMtN8Ss66M 19 minutes ago █▓▒░ RT @durrsly: What if this***is what gets Epic's case thrown out of court What if Epic dumps loads of money into this marketing stunt and… 7 hours ago