FDA allows emergency use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19

SeekingAlpha Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
 President Donald Trump hails the decision as a breakthrough in the battle against the coronavirus. CBS2's Ali Bauman has the story.

Convalescent plasma is created from the blood of people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus COVID-19. CNN reports convalescent plasma already shown some success in two other deadly..

Despite promising results surrounding convalescent plasma as a Covid-19 treatment, the FDA says it needs more data before it issues an emergency use authorization.

Stephanie Stahl reports.

 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 on Sunday, saying the "known and...
Trump Announces FDA Issuing Emergency Authorization for Convalescent Plasma Treatment for Covid-19 President Donald Trump announced the FDA had issued an emergency authorization for convalescent plasma in the fight against Covid-19. 
 US President Donald Trump on Wednesday touted the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 and suggested a reported decision by regulators to put...
