Streaming Viewing Up 74% Annually, Disney+ Has 4%: Nielsen Research



Streaming services now represent 25% of all US TV-viewing minutes, according to new data pulled by Nielsen. According to its Streaming Meter, a panel of almost 1,000 streaming-capable US homes,.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 02:29 Published 2 weeks ago

True Crime Network’s AVOD Apps Seeks Viewers on Every Screen: Tegna’s Brian Weiss



Television audiences have more viewing choices than ever before as media companies develop new ways to reach them on every kind of screen. For Tegna, one of the biggest owners of TV stations in the.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 09:41 Published 2 weeks ago