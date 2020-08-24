Japan’s finance minister says blockchain is key to fighting COVID-19 Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Japanese finance minister, Taro Aso believes that blockchain technology could be significant in the continuing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. He shared these sentiments during the FIN/SUM Blockchain & Business conference, which is also known as the Blockchain Global Governance Conference in Tokyo. According to him, the blockchain could prove significant in contract tracing while maintaining privacy. Regarding privacy, Aso said that developing a blockchain-based solution would help provide privacy for individuals that test positive for the virus after tracing them. Apart from this, he believes that the solution would assist authorities in coming up with ideas of what they Japanese finance minister, Taro Aso believes that blockchain technology could be significant in the continuing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. He shared these sentiments during the FIN/SUM Blockchain & Business conference, which is also known as the Blockchain Global Governance Conference in Tokyo. According to him, the blockchain could prove significant in contract tracing while maintaining privacy. Regarding privacy, Aso said that developing a blockchain-based solution would help provide privacy for individuals that test positive for the virus after tracing them. Apart from this, he believes that the solution would assist authorities in coming up with ideas of what they 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Japan’s Finance Minister: Blockchain Can Help in Fight Against COVID Taro Aso, Japan’s finance minister, said blockchain could provide one possible solution to COVID contact tracing, emphasizing privacy.

The Cointelegraph 6 hours ago





Tweets about this

