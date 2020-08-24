Global  
 

Wetherspoon says its sales are still down 16.9% on a year over year basis

Invezz Monday, 24 August 2020
Wetherspoon says its sales are still down 16.9% on a year over year basisJ D Wetherspoon (LON: JDW) blamed the Coronavirus pandemic on Monday for sales that it said were still weaker on an annualised basis. Despite the state-backed, eat out to help out scheme, Wetherspoon advocated an extension in tax relief for the United Kingdom’s hospitality sector on Monday. Witherspoon jumped about 2% in premarket trading on Monday. At 986 pence per share, the £1.19 billion company that has a price to earnings ratio of 16.99 is currently about 45% down year to date in the stock market. Here’s how you can invest and start trading stocks online. Wetherspoon advocates lower VAT
