Wetherspoon says its sales are still down 16.9% on a year over year basis Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

J D Wetherspoon (LON: JDW) blamed the Coronavirus pandemic on Monday for sales that it said were still weaker on an annualised basis. Despite the state-backed, eat out to help out scheme, Wetherspoon advocated an extension in tax relief for the United Kingdom's hospitality sector on Monday. Witherspoon jumped about 2% in premarket trading on Monday. At 986 pence per share, the £1.19 billion company that has a price to earnings ratio of 16.99 is currently about 45% down year to date in the stock market.


