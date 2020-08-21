Global  
 

Analyst Says Tesla Best-Case Scenario Could See Share Price Spike 70% to $3,500

Motley Fool Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Demand in China for the Model 3 sedan looks to be huge.
Related videos from verified sources

Tesla Could Surge Another 19% [Video]

Tesla Could Surge Another 19%

Investment firm Jefferies raised its Tesla price target to a Wall Street high $2,500 per share from $1,200 on Wednesday. That implies a roughly 19% climb from its current levels. The case for..

Tesla Could Surge As Much As 71% [Video]

Tesla Could Surge As Much As 71%

Wedbush Securities said Tesla's rise is set to continue as it capitalizes on robust growth from China. In a note published on Sunday, Wedbush said that in a bull case scenario, Tesla could jump another..

Tesla Passes Walmart In Market Value [Video]

Tesla Passes Walmart In Market Value

On Thursday, Tesla became the ninth-highest-valued US-listed company. This comes after Tesla share price exceeded $2,000 Business Insider reports that Tesla has seen its stock rocket more than 45%..

