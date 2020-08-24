Global  
 

Blackstone to acquire Takeda Pharmaceutical’s consumer healthcare business

Invezz Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Blackstone to acquire Takeda Pharmaceutical’s consumer healthcare businessBlackstone (NYSE: BX) said on Monday that it had inked an agreement with Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co to buy its consumer healthcare business. Following the completion of the transaction, Takeda wishes to focus primarily on rare diseases and developing drugs to address unmet medical needs. Earlier in August, Blackstone had also expressed plans of acquiring Ancestry.com for £3.59 billion. The announcement did not result in an encouraging price action in Blackstone’s stock on Monday. Shares of the company are currently trading at £40.72 per share. The stock had plunged to £27.55 per share in March as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on
Blackstone To Buy Ancestry [Video]

Blackstone To Buy Ancestry

Blackstone Group is set to acquire 75% of direct-to-consumer genetic testing firm Ancestry from its former equity holders in a $4.7 billion deal. Ancestry currently generates $1 billion in revenue..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published

