Blackstone to acquire Takeda Pharmaceutical’s consumer healthcare business
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Blackstone (NYSE: BX) said on Monday that it had inked an agreement with Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co to buy its consumer healthcare business. Following the completion of the transaction, Takeda wishes to focus primarily on rare diseases and developing drugs to address unmet medical needs. Earlier in August, Blackstone had also expressed plans of acquiring Ancestry.com for £3.59 billion. The announcement did not result in an encouraging price action in Blackstone’s stock on Monday. Shares of the company are currently trading at £40.72 per share. The stock had plunged to £27.55 per share in March as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on
