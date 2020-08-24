Australia To Lead Energy Transition Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Despite short-term challenges such as the coronavirus -crisis, Australia is set to become the world’s leader in the energy transition in the long term, achieving the fastest transition to an overwhelming share of renewable sources in its energy mix, data and analytics company GlobalData said on Monday. Australia has a strong pipeline of solar and wind power projects, which are set to bring investor confidence in the market, GlobalData said. “The country’s declining cost of distributed energy resources, variable energy, and the… 👓 View full article

