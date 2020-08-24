Binance announces DeFi-focused hackathon in India Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Binance Chain, the developer-focused branch of Binance exchange, has launched a hackathon and accelerator program in India. The announcement made through a blog post on August 23 revealed that the program is designed to help improve the mass adoption of blockchain in India. In the announcement, Binance Chain stated that the hackathon and accelerator program was in line with the platform's vision of ensuring financial sovereignty. When commenting about the program, Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, stated, "India has been one of the most interesting countries Binance has tapped into! We've seen entrepreneurs create robust blockchain-based solutions from scratch and scale

