|
|
|
Nitro Software share price down 8% following half year results
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The Nitro Software share price is under pressure following the company's results for the half year ended June 30 2020. We take a closer look.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Over half of Americans polled believe THIS is a dating turn-off
One in five Americans has broken up with a partner because they weren't "green" enough, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans looked at the intersection of dating and being..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
|
|
Kia Sorento production line video
During the first half of 2020, Kia Motors has recorded a record sales record for its hybrid and electric vehicles in Europe, despite the slowdown in the European car market.
Sales of Kia's..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:35Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|