Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nitro Software share price down 8% following half year results

Motley Fool Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The Nitro Software share price is under pressure following the company's results for the half year ended June 30 2020. We take a closer look.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Over half of Americans polled believe THIS is a dating turn-off [Video]

Over half of Americans polled believe THIS is a dating turn-off

One in five Americans has broken up with a partner because they weren't "green" enough, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans looked at the intersection of dating and being..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Average household will have more than 200 arguments a year about this [Video]

Average household will have more than 200 arguments a year about this

The average American household will see 217 arguments a year - just over the dishes.  The new study asked 2,000 Americans who own dishwashers about what dishwashing habits make them..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Kia Sorento production line video [Video]

Kia Sorento production line video

During the first half of 2020, Kia Motors has recorded a record sales record for its hybrid and electric vehicles in Europe, despite the slowdown in the European car market. Sales of Kia's..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Ampol share price falls as it releases half year result

 The Ampol share price dropped lower today as half year financial results reveal the impact of COVID-19 on the transport fuels company
Motley Fool

Iress share price dives 6% on half-year results

 The Iress Ltd (ASX: IRE) share price has fallen more than 6% in morning trade after the company released its half-year results.
Motley Fool

Invocare share price wobbly following half-year results

 Invocare Limited (ASX: IVC) announced its half-year results for 2020 this morning. How did it perform and are Invocare shares a good long-term buy?
Motley Fool


Tweets about this