FTSE 100 Edges Higher Amid Progress On US-China Trade Deal
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
U.K. stocks edged higher on Tuesday after Washington and Beijing signaled progress on the first phase of their trade deal and U.S. biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. said it has concluded advanced exploratory talks to provide 80 million doses of its experimental coronavirus shot to the European Union.
