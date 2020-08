Well Kept & Unclean RT @CrazyAntMedia: Everyone knows about our weekly podcast, @itcafpodcast. Be sure to give us a follow and stay up to date on what we’re ta… 37 minutes ago Crazy Ant Media Everyone knows about our weekly podcast, @itcafpodcast. Be sure to give us a follow and stay up to date on what we’… https://t.co/k8HOVXENBw 1 hour ago ✖️Mytiesroc 🙅🏾‍♂️ @gamesndames I think they’d do more good talking about what’s going on during the after game pressers when they hav… https://t.co/mv8E9uun4A 2 hours ago Adrienne Hamm @Melinda94170269 @KellyClarksonTV Okay, everyone talking about Lucifer on Netflix, I decided to try it, and now I'm… https://t.co/mlb0098IhW 7 hours ago SiegridTuttle @HotsyTotsyDame It is beyond creepy a Netflix marketing team thought this poster was appropriate. We made a petitio… https://t.co/r41chQgaAZ 9 hours ago SiegridTuttle @DoYouKnowTurkey It is beyond creepy a Netflix marketing team thought this poster was appropriate. We made a petiti… https://t.co/kpxfehKDw1 9 hours ago Oliver Alexander Everyone talking about Netflix with their mainstream actors and mainstream shows but is no one gonna talk about wha… https://t.co/HU1YYFx2Cz 11 hours ago TootyBoots @YnneadPlayer @BlackDGamer1 Cuties is French I'm pretty sure. It was on at sundance I think. Its a coming of age st… https://t.co/PRCtFexz9y 14 hours ago