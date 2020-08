Service Canada: You Can Get $1,600-$2,200 in EI From October After CERB Ends Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The $2,000 CERB will end in September. If you are still out of work and qualify for EI, Service Canada will transfer you to the new and improved benefit in October. You can get $1,600-$2,200 per month in benefits. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this