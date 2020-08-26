DXY: US dollar index bounces back after strong durable goods orders
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () The US dollar index (DXY) spiked today as investors refocused on the ongoing Jackson Hole summit in Wyoming. The index is also reacting to a series of strong economic data from the United States. As of this writing, it is trading at $93.25, which is higher than the intraday low of $93.00. US durable goods orders rise The US dollar index is rising today partly because of the strong durable goods orders from the United States. According to the Census Bureau, new orders on durable goods rose by 11.2% to $230 billion in July. That was higher than the revised