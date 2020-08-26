The National Bank of Canada reports £348 million of net income in Q3
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () The National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) said on Wednesday that its profit in the fiscal third quarter came in higher than what the analysts had anticipated. The bank also highlighted that its provisions for loan losses due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has so far infected just under 126 thousand people in Canada and caused over 9 thousand deaths, were lower than expected. The National Bank of Canada is currently 5% down in the stock market on a year to date basis. At the time of writing, it is valued at £13.18 billion and has a price to earnings
