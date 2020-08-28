Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

USD/JPY pares gains after Shinzo Abe resigns as Japan prime minister

Invezz Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
USD/JPY pares gains after Shinzo Abe resigns as Japan prime ministerThe USD/JPY pair pared back gains made yesterday as traders reacted to news of Shinzo Abe’s resignation. The pair had gained yesterday after Jerome Powell delivered his speech at the virtual Jackson Hole summit. It is trading at 106.22, which is lower than yesterday’s high of 106.95. Shinzo Abe resigns as Japan’s prime minister A statement by national broadcaster, NHK, said that Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe would step down due to a worsening medical condition. The sudden news will end an eight-year tenure of Japan’s longest-serving leader who is widely known for Abenomics. It also ends speculations about his
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister, Resigns Due to Health Concerns

Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister, Resigns Due to Health Concerns 01:06

 Abe announced his resignation during a Tokyo press conference on Friday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India at forefront of developing vaccine against coronavirus: PM Modi [Video]

India at forefront of developing vaccine against coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum. He spoke on India's fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and also steps taken..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 15:54Published
Suga joins race to become Japan's PM [Video]

Suga joins race to become Japan's PM

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is officially running to take over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party - making him the top contender to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Caroline..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Starmer accuses Johnson of 'making it up as he goes along' [Video]

Starmer accuses Johnson of 'making it up as he goes along'

At the first PMQs since July, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said BorisJohnson is “tin eared” and “making it up as he goes along”. Sir Keir said thePrime Minister’s own MPs have “run out of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns due to chronic illness

 Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, says he's resigning because a chronic illness has resurfaced.
USATODAY.com

Illness forces Japanese PM Abe to stand down

 Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, says he is resigning because a chronic illness has resurfaced.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNewsyNews24

Trump Hails Abe as Japan's Greatest Prime Minister Ever in Call

 President Donald Trump praised Japan's outgoing leader, Shinzo Abe, as the greatest prime minister in Japan's history, according to a White House readout of...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

CryptoTraderPro

Crypto Trader Pro 🇺🇸 $USDJPY USD/JPY pares gains after Shinzo Abe resigns as Japan prime minister 🙋 Bet with $BTC via ⟶ https://t.co/IZRIXuhFIf √ 5 days ago

InvezzPortal

iNVEZZ USD/JPY pares gains after Shinzo Abe resigns as Japan prime minister - https://t.co/LtFPqQ3fdu https://t.co/c6sH41tULz 5 days ago