TSA Screening Numbers Rise, Boosting Airline Stocks



For the first time since March 17, the TSA said it screened more than 800,000 people at U.S. airport checkpoints in a single day Credit: The Street Duration: 00:52 Published 3 weeks ago

Stocks Pressured as Jobless Claims Are More Than 1 Million



The airline stocks did get a boost. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:27 Published on August 6, 2020