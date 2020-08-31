Apple Is Fueling A Renewable Boom In Taiwan Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Apple is seemingly everywhere these days. From its headline-grabbing stock split to its industry-leading carbon-neutral push, the tech giant is truly showing that it is worth its $2 trillion valuation. And now, it's ramping up the pressure on its suppliers to commit to going green, as well. Though Apple reached its goal of powering its facilities across the globe with 100% renewable energy back in 2018, it had received some criticism because a number of its suppliers were not quite on the same page. But these critiques didn't fall on deaf… 👓 View full article

