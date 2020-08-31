Zoom reports an over 300% growth in sales in the fiscal second quarter
Monday, 31 August 2020 () Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) published its quarterly financial results on Monday after the bell that blew past the analysts' estimates. The company attributed its hawkish performance to the Coronavirus pandemic that pushed businesses into work from home arrangements and fuelled demand for its videotelephony and online chat services in recent months. Zoom was reported just under 20% up in after-hours trading on Monday. Including the price action, shares of the company are now exchanging hands at £287.88 per share that represents an over 350% increase in 2020 so far.