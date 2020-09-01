Ford Motor to slash its North American salaried workforce by 1,000 jobs Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Anonymous sources said on Tuesday that Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) plans on slashing its North American salaried workforce by 1,000 jobs on Tuesday in the next phase of its restructuring program valued at £8.17 billion. The cost-cutting that was announced two years ago primarily targets its home market. Ford opened about 1% down on Tuesday but recovered the entire loss on market open. It is now trading at £5.08 per share versus £2.98 per share in March when the impact of COVID-19 was at its peak.


