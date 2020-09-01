Global  
 

Dow Jones Rises as Walmart Unveils Walmart+, Apple Stock Price Targets Raised

Motley Fool Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Walmart is launching a membership program focused on grocery delivery, and analysts are playing catch-up as Apple stock continues to rally.
 US stocks fluctuated on Monday. Traders considered the economic recovery against climbing COVID-19 cases and lingering US-China tensions. S&P 500 remained on pace for its best August since 1984. Still, coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US. Tensions between the US and China are elevated over...

