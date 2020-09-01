World’s Largest Oilfield Services Provider Sells U.S. Fracking Business
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () The world’s largest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger, is selling its North American fracking business to Liberty Oilfield Services for a minority stake in a new combined company after the oil price crash crushed the U.S. shale patch’s fracking activity. Schlumberger has agreed to combine its onshore hydraulic fracturing business in the United States and Canada—including its pressure pumping, pumpdown perforating, and Permian frac sand businesses—into Liberty, in exchange for a 37-percent equity interest in the combined…
Can the advertising industry convince the world's biggest tech companies to row back their plans to limit audience tracking? A new consortium of ad industry trade associations and brands thinks so. The..