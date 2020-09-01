Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World’s Largest Oilfield Services Provider Sells U.S. Fracking Business

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The world’s largest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger, is selling its North American fracking business to Liberty Oilfield Services for a minority stake in a new combined company after the oil price crash crushed the U.S. shale patch’s fracking activity. Schlumberger has agreed to combine its onshore hydraulic fracturing business in the United States and Canada—including its pressure pumping, pumpdown perforating, and Permian frac sand businesses—into Liberty, in exchange for a 37-percent equity interest in the combined…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IBM Builds Cloud Platform For Financial Services [Video]

IBM Builds Cloud Platform For Financial Services

IBM is building a cloud for Financial Services. BNP Paribas will come on board as the anchor client for the services. IBM is in discussions with Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Ad Industry Wants Google, Apple ‘Dialogue’ To Re-Think Cookies, IDFA [Video]

Ad Industry Wants Google, Apple ‘Dialogue’ To Re-Think Cookies, IDFA

Can the advertising industry convince the world's biggest tech companies to row back their plans to limit audience tracking? A new consortium of ad industry trade associations and brands thinks so. The..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:47Published
Chula Vista highlights business moving services outdoors [Video]

Chula Vista highlights business moving services outdoors

Chula Vista highlights business moving services outdoors

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:40Published

Tweets about this

DJPopil

Dean What does this infer about their outlook for US shale…World’s Largest Oilfield Services Provider Sells U.S. Frackin… https://t.co/N6s4m4DAl3 10 minutes ago

raje_vinitraje

vinit RT @JavierBlas: SHALE INDUSTRY: Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield services company, agreed to sell its U.S. fracking business to a… 27 minutes ago

blackarcintel

BlackArc Intel New post: "World’s Largest Oilfield Services Provider Sells U.S. Fracking Business" https://t.co/OYvcC3sVgE 28 minutes ago

PerfoBlogger

PerfoBlogger - Drilling Blog RT @OilandEnergy: The world’s largest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger, is selling its North American fracking business to Liberty… 39 minutes ago

KPriceAmnesty

Kathy Price RT @AntoniaJuhasz: Ok folks, definitely put this is the "WOW the oil industry is in serious SH*T" category: The world’s largest oilfield se… 1 hour ago

carbonreports

HYDROCARBON #World’s Largest Oilfield Services Provider Sells U.S. Fracking Business #crudeoil #CL_F $CL_F #WTI #Brent 1 hour ago

OilandEnergy

OilPrice.com The world’s largest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger, is selling its North American fracking business to Li… https://t.co/2caQnaxZsV 1 hour ago

AntoniaJuhasz

Antonia Juhasz Ok folks, definitely put this is the "WOW the oil industry is in serious SH*T" category: The world’s largest oilfie… https://t.co/QQKWkVc0yW 1 hour ago