EUR/USD takes a step back after strong US manufacturing PMI data

The EUR/USD pair eased during the Asian session as traders reacted to the strong manufacturing PMI data from the Eurozone and the US. The pair is trading at 1.1900, which is lower than yesterday’s high of 1.2018. Eurozone manufacturing activity cools In a report yesterday, Markit said that manufacturing PMI in the Eurozone eased in August. The official PMI came in at 51.7 in August, from the previous 51.8. That was in line with what analysts were expecting. Still, the figure implies that the sector is doing well since a PMI reading of 50 and above is a measure of The EUR/USD pair eased during the Asian session as traders reacted to the strong manufacturing PMI data from the Eurozone and the US. The pair is trading at 1.1900, which is lower than yesterday’s high of 1.2018. Eurozone manufacturing activity cools In a report yesterday, Markit said that manufacturing PMI in the Eurozone eased in August. The official PMI came in at 51.7 in August, from the previous 51.8. That was in line with what analysts were expecting. Still, the figure implies that the sector is doing well since a PMI reading of 50 and above is a measure of 👓 View full article

