Macy’s reports £323.19 million of loss in the fiscal second quarter Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) published its quarterly financial results on Wednesday that highlighted a 53% increase in its digital sales on a year over year basis. The company said that demand for home décor and workout clothes remained strong in the fiscal second quarter. Shares of the company tanked about 5% on Wednesday. Macy's now has a per-share price of £5.26. At the start of the year, it was exchanging hands at £12.39 per share. In the first week of April when COVID-19 pushed it into temporarily closing its stores, the stock had slid to as low as £3.32 per share.


