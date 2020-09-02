Global  
 

Unacademy raised $150 million in funding round led by SoftBank

Invezz Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Unacademy raised $150 million in funding round led by SoftBankHeadquartered in Bengaluru, edtech startup Unacademy raised funding worth $150 Million led by Japanese multinational conglomerate SoftBank. With the recent fundraising, Unacademy has entered into a unicorn club by having valuation at around $1.45 Billion. The funding round also consisted of investment from existing shareholders General Atlantic, Facebook, Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Nexus Venture Partners.  On 2nd September, co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal shared the information related to funding on Twitter.   Around five months back in February 2020, Unacademy raised $110 Million in Series E funding round, reflecting a valuation of $510 Million. As per Cruchbase information, Unacademy is funded by
World Bank sanctions USD 400 million to enhance Namami Gange Programme [Video]

World Bank sanctions USD 400 million to enhance Namami Gange Programme

The World Bank and the Government of India on July 07 signed a loan agreement to enhance support for the Namami Gange Programme that seeks to rejuvenate the Ganga River. The USD 400 million operation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

