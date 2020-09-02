Unacademy raised $150 million in funding round led by SoftBank Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Headquartered in Bengaluru, edtech startup Unacademy raised funding worth $150 Million led by Japanese multinational conglomerate SoftBank. With the recent fundraising, Unacademy has entered into a unicorn club by having valuation at around $1.45 Billion. The funding round also consisted of investment from existing shareholders General Atlantic, Facebook, Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Nexus Venture Partners. On 2nd September, co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal shared the information related to funding on Twitter. Around five months back in February 2020, Unacademy raised $110 Million in Series E funding round, reflecting a valuation of $510 Million.


