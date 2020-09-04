Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Losses

RTTNews Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The Indonesia stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 75 points or 1.5. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,280-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Money (Domestic) - Published
News video: US stock market closes at an all-time high despite recession

US stock market closes at an all-time high despite recession 00:41

 The U.S. stock market closed at an all-time high on Tuesday despite historic job losses and bankruptcies from the pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

S&P 500 Closes At Record High [Video]

S&P 500 Closes At Record High

On Friday, US equities erased early losses and made gains. S&P 500 closing at a record high following positive economic data. Existing home sales surged a record 24.7% in July to a seasonally adjusted..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
Tesla Passes Walmart In Market Value [Video]

Tesla Passes Walmart In Market Value

On Thursday, Tesla became the ninth-highest-valued US-listed company. This comes after Tesla share price exceeded $2,000 Business Insider reports that Tesla has seen its stock rocket more than 45%..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:27Published
Tesla Stock Touches $2,000 A Share [Video]

Tesla Stock Touches $2,000 A Share

On Thursday, Tesla stock surged as much as 7% Thursday to briefly touch $2,003 per share. According to Business Insider, this is the first time that the automaker's stock has crossed the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this