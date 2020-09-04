Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Losses
Friday, 4 September 2020 () The Indonesia stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 75 points or 1.5. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,280-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.
On Friday, US equities erased early losses and made gains. S&P 500 closing at a record high following positive economic data. Existing home sales surged a record 24.7% in July to a seasonally adjusted..