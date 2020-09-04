Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Losses

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources S&P 500 Closes At Record High



On Friday, US equities erased early losses and made gains. S&P 500 closing at a record high following positive economic data. Existing home sales surged a record 24.7% in July to a seasonally adjusted.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago Tesla Passes Walmart In Market Value



On Thursday, Tesla became the ninth-highest-valued US-listed company. This comes after Tesla share price exceeded $2,000 Business Insider reports that Tesla has seen its stock rocket more than 45%.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago Tesla Stock Touches $2,000 A Share



On Thursday, Tesla stock surged as much as 7% Thursday to briefly touch $2,003 per share. According to Business Insider, this is the first time that the automaker's stock has crossed the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this