Thai Stock Market May Give Up Support At 1,300 Points Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

The Thai stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 20 points or 1.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,310-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday. 👓 View full article

