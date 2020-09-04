Global  
 

Thai Stock Market May Give Up Support At 1,300 Points

RTTNews Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The Thai stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 20 points or 1.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,310-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.
