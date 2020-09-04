The Pipeline Pitting Politics Against Business Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NordStream Will Move Ahead, With or Without Poisonings Germany’s Merkel wants nothing more than Russia’s NordStream2 pipeline, which will deliver Russian gas directly to Germany, bypassing the two key opposing countries, Ukraine and Poland. Nothing has forced her to waiver from her dedication to NordStream and ensuring the Russian gas noose tightens around Europe’s neck, including U.S. sanctions threats. Russia has seemingly had carte blanche to do whatever it wishes, either at home or on German territory, without getting… 👓 View full article

