UK To Review North Sea Oil Licensing Policy

Friday, 4 September 2020 () The UK will review its current licensing policy for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea to have it aligned to the country’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. “The review will ensure the Government has the information needed to plan for future oil and gas production in the UK, in a way that is aligned with tackling climate change,” the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement. The UK became last year the first industrialized nation to enshrine the net-zero ambition…