UK To Review North Sea Oil Licensing Policy Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The UK will review its current licensing policy for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea to have it aligned to the country’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. “The review will ensure the Government has the information needed to plan for future oil and gas production in the UK, in a way that is aligned with tackling climate change,” the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement. The UK became last year the first industrialized nation to enshrine the net-zero ambition… 👓 View full article

