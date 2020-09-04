Global  
 

UK To Review North Sea Oil Licensing Policy

OilPrice.com Friday, 4 September 2020
The UK will review its current licensing policy for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea to have it aligned to the country’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. “The review will ensure the Government has the information needed to plan for future oil and gas production in the UK, in a way that is aligned with tackling climate change,” the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement. The UK became last year the first industrialized nation to enshrine the net-zero ambition…
