Warren Buffett further trimmed his position in the bank stocks Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Warren Buffet and his company, Berkshire Hathaway, recently cut their position on Wells Fargo. The move saw the sale of 100 million Wells Fargo shares, as Buffett continues to move away from the damaged US economy. Warren Buffett just sold 100 million Wells Fargo shares Warren Buffett, the legendary investor known for his nickname ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ has been making headlines quite often recently. The expert investor, who recently turned 90, first made the news when he decided to invest in Barrick Gold, rather than the stocks of major banks and companies, as he usually did in the past. Then, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Buffett's Apple Stake Drops By $19-Billion



Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway saw the value of its Apple stock tumble as much as $19 billion in two days. On Thursday, Apple's stock price dropped 8%. On Friday, Apple dropped as much as 7%. That.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 17 hours ago Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Pivots to the Far East



Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway puts $6 billion in five Japanese trading firms focused on commodities as it pivots both East and below the ground. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:26 Published 5 days ago How Much Is Buffett's Apple Stake Worth?



Business Insider reports that Warren Buffett's Apple position is worth more than Starbucks, Boeing, or IBM. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has a 5.7% stake worth $123 billion. His stake surpasses the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:29 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

