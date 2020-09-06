USD/JPY price trades sideways as PM candidate Suga prefers to keep ultra-loose monetary policy
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () USD/JPY price closed the week nearly 1% higher as the price action continues to trade in the sideways manner. Yoshihide Suga, the incumbent Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan and a clear frontrunner in a race to become the next PM, reiterated that he would prefer to keep Abe’s ultra-loose monetary policy. Fundamental analysis: Suga to replace Abe? Yoshihide Suga stated he would prefer the central bank to keep using its ultra-easy monetary policy since the country is still recovering from the COVID-19. Suga is also the current frontrunner to be the next Prime Minister of Japan. He also said he
