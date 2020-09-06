Global  
 

Warren Buffett: Where to Invest in September

Motley Fool Sunday, 6 September 2020
Investors who want to follow the guidance of Warren Buffett should look to undervalued stocks like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) in September.
Video Credit: Wochit News
News video: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reduces Stake In Wells Fargo

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reduces Stake In Wells Fargo 00:32

 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has cut its Wells Fargo. Its stake in Wells Fargo is now at a 17 year low. On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway said it owns 3.3% of the company, its slimmest ownership position since 2003. In 1994, Berkshire owned 13.3% of the bank. It held more than 500 million shares...

