Warren Buffett: Where to Invest in September

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has cut its Wells Fargo. Its stake in Wells Fargo is now at a 17 year low. On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway said it owns 3.3% of the company, its slimmest ownership position since 2003. In 1994, Berkshire owned 13.3% of the bank. It held more than 500 million shares...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway saw the value of its Apple stock tumble as much as $19 billion in two days. On Thursday, Apple's stock price dropped 8%. On Friday, Apple dropped as much as 7%. That..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published