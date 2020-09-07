Fire Erupts Again On Oil Tanker Off Sri Lanka

Monday, 7 September 2020 () A new fire has erupted on the fully loaded oil tanker offshore Sri Lanka, due to extreme temperatures and high winds, the Sri Lanka Navy said on Monday, days after the tanker first caught fire. The Sri Lanka Navy had just issued a previous release saying that the fire on board the MT New Diamond oil tanker had been completely extinguished. Last Thursday, that the Sri Lanka Navy said one person was injured and another went missing after an oil tanker carrying crude oil from Kuwait to India caught fire east of Sri Lanka. The tanker MT New Diamond,…
