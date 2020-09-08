More Electricity Outages Threaten Californians

Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Less than a month after California utilities barely prevented planned outages amid a heatwave that led to a boom in power consumption, the threat is back: PG&E said late yesterday it had started cutting the power supply of parts of northern California, the Wall Street Journal reports. According to the company, these outages are done to reduce the risk of wildfires as the heat persists, leading to another rolling outage warning on Monday. PG&E said the new outages will affect some 172,000 consumers across 22 counties, although, according…
